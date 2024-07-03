Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 5.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.90. 193,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 385,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $309,806.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

