Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Peter M. Mavoides Sells 1,200 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

EPRT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 449,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $28.18.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.