Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Ermenegildo Zegna has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ermenegildo Zegna to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZGN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 20,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.36.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

