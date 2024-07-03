Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.12

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Ermenegildo Zegna has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ermenegildo Zegna to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

ZGN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 8,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

