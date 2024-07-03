Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 3rd (ABBV, BBOX, BDTX, BIIB, BK, BLND, CDMO, CME, COO, DBRG)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 3rd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $1,001.00 target price on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $0.80 price target on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.27) price target on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $37.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 490 ($6.20) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.