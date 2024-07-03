Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 3rd (ABBV, BBOX, BDTX, BIIB, BK, BLND, CDMO, CME, COO, DBRG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 3rd:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $1,001.00 target price on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $0.80 price target on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($44.27) price target on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $37.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 490 ($6.20) price target on the stock.

