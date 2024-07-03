Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNN. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Trading Up 3.2 %

DNN opened at $2.12 on Monday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.