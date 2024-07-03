Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.33.

EQIX opened at $756.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $755.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.79. Equinix has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

