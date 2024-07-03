Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 584,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,527,630 shares.The stock last traded at $106.53 and had previously closed at $105.89.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 155.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 38.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 38,709 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

