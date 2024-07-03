Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.28 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of C$431.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.40 million.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

