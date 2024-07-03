Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Enova International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 72,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,034. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. Enova International has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENVA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Enova International

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.