Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of Ennis stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. 5,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,624. The stock has a market cap of $568.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

