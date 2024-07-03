Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of ENFN opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,184.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $38,883.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at $363,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,688 in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 680.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

