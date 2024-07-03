Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 540,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $908,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at $5,349,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EPAC traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 119,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,004. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

