Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $918.50 and last traded at $906.77. Approximately 854,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,930,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $906.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $846.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $821.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,894 shares of company stock worth $727,475,118 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

