Electroneum One Day Volume Hits $937,640.21 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $44.48 million and approximately $937,640.21 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,535,755 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.