eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $20,895,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 111,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,955. eHealth has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

About eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

