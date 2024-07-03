Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $153,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,849 shares of company stock worth $10,579,038 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. 339,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,557. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

