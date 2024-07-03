Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Ecora Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

LON ECOR opened at GBX 69.80 ($0.88) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ecora Resources has a one year low of GBX 69.30 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £174.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Andrew Webb bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($23,716.16). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Andrew Webb acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($23,716.16). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,972.93). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 108,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,225. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

