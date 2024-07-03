Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

