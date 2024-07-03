Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 16,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,062. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

