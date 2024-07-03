Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

