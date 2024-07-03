Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 22.8% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 48,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,947.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 288,446 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,879.2% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 266,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,772 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 486,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.