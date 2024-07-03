Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 22.8% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSE:ETB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 48,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
