Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 583,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,473 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 57,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,052. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

