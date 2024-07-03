Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.