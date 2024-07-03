Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock remained flat at $18.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,494. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.