Dudley & Shanley Inc. Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for 4.9% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $28,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. 464,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

