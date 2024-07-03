Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 4.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,766,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 38,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,841,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $320.90. 227,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.10. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

