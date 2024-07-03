DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $428.41

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 428.41 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 428.20 ($5.42), with a volume of 9100294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities downgraded DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.25) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

DS Smith Trading Up 0.4 %

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,278.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 343.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Insider Transactions at DS Smith

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.53), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($194,527.22). Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

