DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.51. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 611 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $628.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

