DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Sells $860,880.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at $107,909,909.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $879,840.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DASH traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,264. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 21.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $1,901,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

