DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,357 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.91% of DLH worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 16.7% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,173 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,857. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $152.97 million, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

