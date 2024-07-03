Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 187,985 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 187,985 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 874,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,180. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

