Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. 606,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.