Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,214,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,314,000 after buying an additional 15,179,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after buying an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,646,000 after buying an additional 3,860,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.72.

TU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,936. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.18%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

