Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.56 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YCG LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,850,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $78.85. 2,692,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,137. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

