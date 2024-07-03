Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,568,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after buying an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,277,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 1,614,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.