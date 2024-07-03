Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 112,134 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,134 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,706,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

