Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 208 ($2.63).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:DLG traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 196.70 ($2.49). The company had a trading volume of 2,150,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,822. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.78. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,312.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.04).

In related news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,168,235.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 223 shares of company stock valued at $44,838. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.