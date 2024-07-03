Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Direct Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRCT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 141,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,532. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 7.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRCT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

