Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Altiora Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 583,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

