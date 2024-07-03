Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after acquiring an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 195,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,416. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

