Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is AWM Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,041 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 846,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,992. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.