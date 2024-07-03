Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,914,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

DFAE traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 1,146,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.