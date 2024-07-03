Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after buying an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $152.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

