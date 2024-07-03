Diageo (LON:DGE) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($44.90) to GBX 3,640 ($46.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.42) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,028 ($38.30).

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 45 ($0.57) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,508.50 ($31.73). 4,977,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,675.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,797.49. The stock has a market cap of £55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,740.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($44.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($35.87) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,474.48). Also, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,826 ($35.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,092.99). Insiders have bought a total of 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

