Denali Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

BEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

