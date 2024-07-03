Denali Advisors LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 80,818 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Transactions at LSI Industries

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $412.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

