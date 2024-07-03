Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban One were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,464,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:UONEK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 14,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.61. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

