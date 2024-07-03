Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 179.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,649,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. 69,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,941. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,794.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,769. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

