Denali Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after purchasing an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 365,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $95.17. 595,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

